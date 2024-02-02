icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Feb, 2024 02:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine rejects ‘flying trash’ warplane donation – media

Kiev severely lacks airpower and yet reportedly refused to accept two squadrons of Australia’s retired F/A-18 Hornets
Ukraine rejects ‘flying trash’ warplane donation – media
A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 at Exercise Black Dagger on October 5, 2017 in Townsville, Australia. © Getty Images / Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

A senior Ukrainian Air Force official had brushed off Australian fighter-bombers as rubbish Canberra wanted to get rid of, Australian Financial Review (AFR) revealed on Tuesday. When Kiev changed its mind and asked for the planes months later, the aircraft were already scrapped.

The idea of giving over 41 of the Royal Australian Air Force’s retired F/A-18 Hornet jets was first floated last March. Two months later at the G7 summit in Japan, US President Joe Biden gave the green light to his Western allies to send US-manufactured fourth-generation jets to Ukraine.

Yet, when Kiev was encouraged to lodge a formal request for the fighter-bombers, an unnamed Ukrainian Air Force official called them scrap that Australia was eager to offload, AFR wrote, quoting a defense contractor who was present during the talks.

“He called them ‘flying trash’,” the defense contractor said. “That basically killed the F/A-18 deal. Had he not done it they would have been flying over Ukraine now.”

Australia to scrap choppers requested by Ukraine – media READ MORE: Australia to scrap choppers requested by Ukraine – media

By that time, Kiev had already opened talks with several of its Western sponsors about receiving F-16 Fighting Falcons. The states of Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands have offered to donate some of theirs towards Ukraine’s war effort, while other countries offered training for Ukrainian pilots.

F/A-18 fighter-bombers are also fourth-generation combat aircraft, but heavier, two-engine jets manufactured by a different company. Ukrainian officials allegedly feared that maintenance, ammunition and training infrastructure would have been strained by the different needs of the two models, especially given that Ukrainian pilots mostly work with Soviet-model aircraft.

Talks once again touched on the F/A-18 Hornets in December, after the flop of Kiev’s counteroffensive effort. However, an Australian Defense Department spokesman told AFR the jets were already in the final stages of being scrapped.

Ukraine admits to 'extremely difficult' F-16 challenges READ MORE: Ukraine admits to 'extremely difficult' F-16 challenges

Similarly, Ukraine passed up the chance to obtain Australian MRH-90 Taipan helicopters, which were already being disassembled by the time Kiev thought to ask for them.

“It’s a dumpster fire at the moment,” the defense contractor described the event. “Ukraine didn’t get its request letter in on time for the Taipans. They’re not good at paperwork.”

Kiev’s Western sponsors have promised that deliveries of F-16 jets will begin in 2024, with Denmark and the Netherlands pledging up to 61 of the fighter planes. Sweden has promised to donate some of its Gripen aircraft once the country is accepted into NATO.

Moscow, which has condemned outside military aid to Ukraine numerous times, warned that the Western-supplied fighter planes will be destroyed like other foreign-supplied armaments without turning the tide of battle.

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions FEATURE
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions
Nuclear secret: India’s space program uses plutonium pellets to power missions FEATURE
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of elder care
0:00
23:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies