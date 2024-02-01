icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US-supplied missile shot down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs – investigators (VIDEO)
1 Feb, 2024 12:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Corruption scandal in Ukraine sparks outrage in US Congress – media

A large-scale embezzlement scheme has been revealed amid Kiev’s struggle to secure more aid in its conflict with Russia
Corruption scandal in Ukraine sparks outrage in US Congress – media
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the U.S. Capitol to meet with Congressional leadership on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. ©  DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Republicans in the US Congress have slammed Ukraine after the country’s Security Service (SBU) uncovered an embezzlement scheme in which top officials are implicated. This comes as Kiev attempts to secure more funding from its supporters for its conflict with Russia despite growing reluctance in the West.

The SBU announced on Saturday that it had uncovered a major embezzlement scheme involving high-ranking Defense Ministry officials and a private arms manufacturer. Five suspects attempted to steal 1.5 billion hryvnia (around $39.6 million) in state funds intended for mortar shells for Ukrainian troops, according to the security service.  

The announcement comes as Republicans in the US Congress push back against President Joe Biden’s efforts to send a further $60 billion aid package to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the American Conservative (TAC) magazine published an article in which several congresspeople were asked to comment on the matter.

In a phone interview with TAC, Republican Matt Rosendale of Montana said, “Just a few years ago, the only thing that we knew about Ukraine was that it was the most corrupt country that anyone had ever heard of… To even try to believe and hope that maybe the funding is being managed better now than it was previously is laughable.”   

Ukrainian politicians stealing Western aid – ex-Polish general
Read more
Ukrainian politicians stealing Western aid – ex-Polish general

Republican Lauren Boebert of Colorado said she does not support providing Ukraine “with another penny,” stressing that the US should “worry about securing our own borders.”

“Clearly, the money designated for Ukraine isn’t going where it was supposed to,” she said, calling for a full audit of the funds sent to Ukraine.

Republican Congressman Eli Crane of Arizona told TAC that the latest instance of fraud “is likely just the tip of the iceberg.” In a written statement, Crane questioned the idea of expecting “a full and clean accounting from a country whose leader dissolved rival political parties and aims to suspend national elections.”

In September, Ukrainian Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov was dismissed from his post over graft allegations. His successor, Rustem Umerov, announced earlier this month that a probe he had initiated revealed $262 million in theft-related costs in weapons procurement. 

Moscow has condemned Western military support for Ukraine, arguing that pumping the country with more weapons will only prolong the fighting and cause more bloodshed.

 

Top stories

RT Features

‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of elder care
0:00
23:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies