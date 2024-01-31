icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia to continue POW exchanges with Ukraine – Putin
31 Jan, 2024 15:28
Russia and Ukraine conduct largest ever prisoner swap

A total of 195 Russian servicemen have returned home, the country’s defense ministry has said
Russian soldiers freed as a result of a prisoner exchange with Ukraine. ©  Telegram / Russia’s Defense Ministry

Russia and Ukraine conducted a major prisoner exchange on Wednesday, with both Moscow and Kiev confirming the swap.

A total of 195 Russian servicemen have returned home from Ukrainian-controlled territory as a result of negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, while 195 POWs were handed over to Kiev.

The freed Russian troops, who were “under mortal danger” in captivity, will be flown to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation, the ministry said. They’re already receiving medical assistance and psychological support.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has also confirmed the swap, but provided a different figure in respect of the released Ukrainian POWs. “Our boys are home. 207 guys,” he wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian negotiating team, which included military intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov, and the head of the president’s office, Andrey Yermak. He didn’t say how many Russian soldiers were released.

Plane carrying Ukrainian POWs was downed by US-supplied missile – media READ MORE: Plane carrying Ukrainian POWs was downed by US-supplied missile – media

The prisoner exchange between the sides was to take place last week, but a Russian Il-76 transport aircraft with 65 Ukrainian POWs aboard went down in Russia’s Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, on Wednesday.

Moscow has accused Ukrainian forces of downing the aircraft with a surface-to-air missile, saying Kiev had been aware of the ill-fated flight’s route. Zelensky has refused to acknowledge that Kiev’s forces were responsible for bringing down the plane, and has called for an international investigation.

President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that a Russian investigation had established with certainty that Kiev used a US-supplied Patriot surface-to-air missile system to down the Il-76 aircraft. He also said Moscow “insists” that an international probe mentioned by Zelensky is carried out and invited foreign experts to Russia.  

READ MORE: Kiev ‘deliberately’ sabotaged prisoner swap – Moscow

The president suggested that Kiev may have targeted the plane with its own POWs in order “to provoke counter measures on our part.” Putin also stressed that Russia won’t stop prisoner exchanges with Ukraine despite recent developments.

'You become a traitor and a bad Jew': Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country's actions
'You become a traitor and a bad Jew': Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country's actions
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?

