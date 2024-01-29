Several people killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk – mayor

Kiev’s forces have attacked the Kalininsky District of the capital of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, Aleksey Kulemzin has said

At least three people have been killed and one other wounded in a Ukrainian strike on the Russian city of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, the mayor of the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic, has said.

The Kalininsky District in the eastern part of the city was targeted on Monday, Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.

Footage allegedly shot at the scene captured several bodies on the ground and the burning debris of a car that had been destroyed in the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW