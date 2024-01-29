icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Jan, 2024
Several people killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk – mayor

Kiev’s forces have attacked the Kalininsky District of the capital of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, Aleksey Kulemzin has said
Several people killed as Ukraine shells Donetsk – mayor
The aftermath of the Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Donetsk. ©  Social media

At least three people have been killed and one other wounded in a Ukrainian strike on the Russian city of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, the mayor of the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic, has said.

The Kalininsky District in the eastern part of the city was targeted on Monday, Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.

Footage allegedly shot at the scene captured several bodies on the ground and the burning debris of a car that had been destroyed in the attack.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE

