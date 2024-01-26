icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kiev knew Ukrainian POWs were on plane it downed – Putin
26 Jan, 2024 22:32
HomeRussia & FSU

WATCH Ukrainian POWs boarding doomed transport plane

Moscow is accusing Kiev of shooting down an aircraft that carried its own soldier
WATCH Ukrainian POWs boarding doomed transport plane
©  Russia’s Investigative Committee

Moscow has released a video that it says shows Ukrainian POWs boarding the military transport plane, which was shot down from the sky in the Russian border region of Belgorod on Wednesday. 

The Russian Il-76 crashed near the village of Yablonovo, killing everyone on board, including 65 Ukrainian captives who were slated for a prisoner exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian authorities are accusing the Ukrainian troops of shooting down the aircraft with a surface-on-air missile.

Kiev has not provided its version of events, but confirmed that its forces consider Russian Il-76s and other military planes legitimate targets.

The minute-long video published by Russia’s Investigative Committee on Friday shows several trucks driving to a transport plane parked on a snowy airstrip.

The investigators described the footage as “Ukrainian POWs boarding the Il-76 that crashed in the Belgorod region as a result of a terrorist act.”

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Snow whisperers: Your avalanche survival guide
0:00
27:17
CrossTalk: The ‘Gaza shift’
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies