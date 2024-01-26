icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
International court orders Israel to prevent genocide
26 Jan, 2024 13:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine frontlines ‘deadlocked’ – German defense minister

Berlin has been calling for more military aid to Kiev, warning it cannot sustain the cost on its own
Ukraine frontlines ‘deadlocked’ – German defense minister
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius © Getty Images / Thomas Lohnes

Both Russia and Ukraine now find themselves unable to make any progress on the battlefield, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the tabloid Bild on Thursday. 

Pistorius has insisted on boosting weapons production and called on other European countries to do more as well. The Ukrainian government has consistently criticized its foreign partners for not supplying its forces with enough military hardware and munitions, arguing that the lack of weapons was the primary reason for its difficulties on the battlefield.

The minister said that Germany was already “reaching its limits” regarding military aid for Ukraine and that its production capabilities were not keeping up with the demand. 

However, he argued that the frontline situation in Ukraine was not as bad for Kiev as it has been reported, telling Bild that “in fact, the situation is deadlocked. There are no gains in territory on either side.”

President Vladimir Putin recently declared that Russian forces currently have the initiative. He described Kiev’s much-touted counteroffensive as a “complete failure” at achieving any notable territorial gains, while costing it a tremendous amount of personnel and equipment. 

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces lost some 215,000 troops and 28,000 pieces of military hardware last year, while nearly 400,000 Ukrainian personnel have been killed or wounded since February 2022.

Germany issues Ukraine support warning
Read more
Germany issues Ukraine support warning

Ukraine has admitted that its counteroffensive failed to produce the hoped for results. President Zelensky stated last month that he considered the fact his troops were not retreating as an achievement in itself.

Meanwhile, Kiev has continued to criticize the West for failing to supply and produce enough munitions for its forces. Zelensky has also stated that the current rate of weapons production throughout the whole world is not enough to sustain the fight against Russia.

After sustaining heavy losses throughout the conflict, Kiev has also been struggling with personnel, with the Ukrainian president stating last month that the army was looking at ways to obtain an additional 500,000 new recruits.

Top stories

RT Features

Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine
Hunter and the hunted: How Joe Biden is being linked to corruption, terror attacks, and political assassinations in Ukraine FEATURE
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Snow whisperers: Your avalanche survival guide
0:00
27:17
CrossTalk: The ‘Gaza shift’
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies