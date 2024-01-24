icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jan, 2024 22:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow pours cold water on Trump promise

Kiev is not prepared to resolve the conflict with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said
Moscow pours cold water on Trump promise
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ©  Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

A promise by US presidential candidate Donald Trump to put a swift end to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev is hardly realistic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. Ukraine does not appear to be ready to any kind of settlement, he added.

The former US president and the current Republican frontrunner has vowed on several occasions to facilitate a peace deal “within days” if he wins the upcoming election. Trump claimed that he would be able to quickly convince both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to sit down and negotiate.

“I cannot believe in something that has not materialized [yet],” Lavrov told a press conference in New York, on the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting, when whether he thinks Trump would be able to deliver on his promise.

“We will see. I doubt that the Ukrainian side would be ready for any resolution,” the Russian minister added.

No contact with Trump – Kremlin
Read more
No contact with Trump – Kremlin

Lavrov also noted that Zelensky has already been “quite rude” in responding to Trump’s statements. The Ukrainian leader branded Trump’s ideas “very dangerous” and said he was worried the former US president was seeking to “make decisions on his own,” without either Russia or Ukraine.

There have been no contacts with the current GOP frontrunner on reaching peace with Kiev, Moscow has said. Earlier this week, Lavrov noted that Trump’s potential return to the White House was unlikely to reverse the downward trend in relations between Russia and the US, as Washington had already destroyed all the confidence-building mechanisms and was still too obsessed with its own perceived “superiority” and “impunity” to change its view of Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war
Bloody red line: Israel risks dragging another Arab country into war FEATURE
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Leadership decline
0:00
25:28
Congressional pork
0:00
25:51
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies