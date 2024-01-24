Lavrov holds UN press conference after Belgorod plane attack: Live updates

Kiev’s forces shot down a Russian plane carrying 74 people, including 65 Ukrainian POWs, Moscow says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a press briefing at United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday to address the reported downing of a Russian cargo plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war. Moscow has blamed the crash on the Ukrainian military.

The IL-76 cargo plane crashed in Belgorod Region on Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of 65 Ukrainian POWs, six crew members and three Russian soldiers. The prisoners were being transported to Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, to be exchanged for Russian troops in Ukrainian captivity.

The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shooting the plane down with air-defense missiles. “By committing this terrorist act, the Ukrainian leadership showed its true face, disregarding the lives of its citizens,” the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry initially refused to comment on the incident. Ukrainskaya Pravda, a Ukrainian newspaper, initially reported that the plane was indeed shot down by the country’s military, but edited its article on the incident shortly afterwards to remove this information.