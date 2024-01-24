Lavrov holds UN press conference after Belgorod plane attack: Live updates
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a press briefing at United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday to address the reported downing of a Russian cargo plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war. Moscow has blamed the crash on the Ukrainian military.
The IL-76 cargo plane crashed in Belgorod Region on Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of 65 Ukrainian POWs, six crew members and three Russian soldiers. The prisoners were being transported to Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, to be exchanged for Russian troops in Ukrainian captivity.
The Russian Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shooting the plane down with air-defense missiles. “By committing this terrorist act, the Ukrainian leadership showed its true face, disregarding the lives of its citizens,” the ministry said.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry initially refused to comment on the incident. Ukrainskaya Pravda, a Ukrainian newspaper, initially reported that the plane was indeed shot down by the country’s military, but edited its article on the incident shortly afterwards to remove this information.
24 January 202416:50 GMT
The Ukrainian side initially celebrated the downing of the plane by their “victorious armed forces,” Lavrov said, referring to Ukrainskaya Pravda’s early coverage of the incident. However, once it became known that the plane was carrying POWs, “the Ukrainian propaganda started to sweep it under the carpet…and find other explanations.”
Moscow is still working to ascertain Kiev’s motives, he said.
- 16:41 GMT
Moscow asked for an emergency session of the UN Security Council later on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the attack, Lavrov stated. “We do not want to repeat the situation of April 2022 after the staging of Bucha,” he added, referring to the supposed massacre of Ukrainians by Russian forces, which Moscow insists was staged by Kiev to draw international support.
At the time, the British chairmanship of the Security Council refused Russia’s request for an emergency sitting of the security council for 72 hours.