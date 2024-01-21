icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Death toll spikes in Ukrainian shelling of Russian city
21 Jan, 2024 11:53
HomeRussia & FSU

Death toll spikes in Ukrainian shelling of Russian city

The ‘horrendous’ attack claimed at least 25 lives, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic says
Death toll spikes in Ukrainian shelling of Russian city
Residents of the city near the bodies of people who died as a result of the shelling of the AFU market in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. ©  Sputnik / Victoria Velenskaya

The number of fatalities in the Ukrainian shelling of a busy market in Donetsk has climbed to at least 25, Denis Pushilin, the leader of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, has said.

Some 20 civilians were wounded in the “horrendous” attack on Sunday, he wrote in a post on Telegram.

Many of the injured are in a serious condition, including with “penetrating wounds in the area of vital organs and traumatic amputation of limbs,” according to the official. Two children were wounded in the bombardment, with their condition described as moderate, the regional chief added.

The bombardment, which hit the Kirov District in the southwest of the city, was carried out with the use of 152mm and 155mm munitions, Pushilin said.

READ MORE: Multiple casualties as Ukraine shells Donetsk

Earlier on Sunday, the republic’s Joint Center for Control and Coordination said three shells were fired at the Kirov District shortly after 10am local time (8am GMT) and three more around ten minutes later.

The mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, condemned the attack as “another dark day in the history of the city.” Ukrainian forces “wickedly” decided to bring death and destruction on the civilians of Donetsk to avenge failures on the battlefield, he wrote on Telegram.

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taking the bait? SB Asthana, Retired Indian Major General
0:00
28:19
This is Iowa!
0:00
27:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies