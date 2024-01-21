Russia reacts to Germany’s support for Israel in genocide case

Berlin has declared itself an expert in mass extermination of people by making the move, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says

Russia is not surprised that Germany has decided to defend Israel in a genocide case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as unconditional support for the Jewish state is obligatory in Washington’s ‘rules-based international order,’ Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.