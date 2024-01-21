Russia reacts to Germany’s support for Israel in genocide case
Berlin has declared itself an expert in mass extermination of people by making the move, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says
Russia is not surprised that Germany has decided to defend Israel in a genocide case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as unconditional support for the Jewish state is obligatory in Washington’s ‘rules-based international order,’ Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.
You can share this story on social media: