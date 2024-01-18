icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2024 17:57
Foreign mercenaries primarily used by Kiev for ‘media purposes’ – journalist

The presence of the fighters is also used to justify Ukraine’s ever-growing demand for Western weaponry, Christelle Neant has said
Aftermath of a Russian strike in Kharkov, Ukraine on January 17, 2024. ©  Sergey Bobok

Ukraine has been using foreign mercenaries for a long time, and many of those fighters follow a neo-Nazi ideology, Donbass Insider editor-in-chief Christelle Neant told RT on Thursday.

Neant spoke about a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkov earlier this week. The Russian military claimed it killed more than 60 foreigners in the attack, predominantly French nationals, with the target described as a “temporary assembly point of foreign fighters.” The Ukrainian side, however, has challenged those claims, providing a handful of conflicting accounts on the incident.

The casualties among French nationals have been corroborated independently, Neant said, citing Ukrainian domestic intelligence sources which indicated that “many wounded French-speaking individuals were admitted to hospitals.”

“I think Ukraine primarily uses foreign mercenaries for media purposes and to have the ability to request more and more weapons. Where did these mercenaries come from? They are instructors who teach Ukrainian soldiers how to handle NATO weapons coming from Western countries,” she said.

Active use of foreign mercenaries within the military is nothing new for Ukraine, with the practice dating back to the early stages of the conflict in then Ukrainian Donbass, which erupted in the aftermath of the 2014 Maidan coup, according to Neant. She believes many of the foreigners are neo-Nazis, with their service in Ukraine likely set to become an issue for the West itself in the long-term.

“The West turns a blind eye to the fact that some of these mercenaries adhere to neo-Nazi or strongly-nationalist views. And that is a serious problem, because these people can later return to their home country with acquired combat experience and, possibly, imported weapons,” Neant explained.

