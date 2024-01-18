Lavrov holds ‘Russian Diplomacy 2023’ press conference: Live updates
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the results of Russian diplomacy and share his views on changes in the global landscape in 2023.
The event comes at a time of heightened tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine conflict, as well as the security crisis in the Middle East.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the press conference will be attended by around 190 Russian journalists and 170 members of the foreign press, some of whom will be allowed to ask questions via video link.
Two similar high-profile conferences in 2021 and 2022 lasted almost three hours, with Thursday’s event expected to have a similar duration.
NATO has shown no interest in settling the Ukraine conflict as it continues to ignore Russia’s security concerns, Lavrov said. Western countries are pushing Kiev to escalate, and its backers in the UK are advising Ukraine to launch powerful strikes against Crimea in Russia, he claimed.
Lavrov also warned Ukraine that by leaning on its “master” – who, he said, only pursues its own interests – Kiev cannot expect the interests of its people to be taken into account. He cited the example of Western interventions in Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan, which he said had not brought any benefits to those countries.
Sustainable peace in the Middle East is unattainable without the creation of the state of Palestine, Lavrov said. “Without the creation of the state of Palestine, Palestinians will continue to feel discriminated and live in injustice,” he explained, adding that he hopes Israeli leaders will eventually come to the same conclusion.
Lavrov also said that Russia wants Israel to have a secure future, noting that the country is a long-time partner. “We are ready to play an active role in the full-scale conflict settlement that would guarantee Israel’s security within the framework of the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian issue.”
Nobody gave the right to the US and its allies to conduct strikes on the Houthi militia in Yemen, Lavrov said, recalling that the unilateral action resembles the Western bombing campaign against Libya in 2011 that brought the country to complete ruin.
Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is increasingly “getting out of hand” and by pressuring him to hold a presidential election, the West intends to align him more closely with its interests, Lavrov suggested.
Kiev’s reluctance to hold the vote proves that the Ukrainian president and his supporters are simply clinging to power, he added. This sentiment is not welcome in the West because it wants “more flexibility,” according to Lavrov.
“They seem to have understood that the much-touted blitzkrieg to eventually inflict a strategic defeat on Russia is an illusion,” the minister suggested, adding that this has prompted the West to seek a solution that would allow it to both support Ukraine while making it more “facile.”
Security issues in Europe and Asia should be tackled without interference from powers outside of those continents, Lavrov said. “We are sure that Eurasian countries are capable of handling this on their own.”
Relations between Russia and China have reached their highest point in the last few centuries, Lavrov said. He cited the landmark visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow in March 2023, which was reciprocated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited Beijing in October.
The West has become too accustomed to the role of “hegemon,” only pursuing its own selfish interests, but 2023 has shown that the world is moving forward, with new centers of economic growth and political power emerging, Lavrov said.
Some 350 reporters have received accreditation to take part in the press conference, according to the Foreign Ministry. With the event expected to last around three hours, journalists who do not get an opportunity to ask questions live will receive written answers later.