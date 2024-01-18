Lavrov holds ‘Russian Diplomacy 2023’ press conference: Live updates

The annual high-profile event comes as Moscow’s relations with the West have hit an all-time low amid the Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the results of Russian diplomacy and share his views on changes in the global landscape in 2023.

The event comes at a time of heightened tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine conflict, as well as the security crisis in the Middle East.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the press conference will be attended by around 190 Russian journalists and 170 members of the foreign press, some of whom will be allowed to ask questions via video link.

Two similar high-profile conferences in 2021 and 2022 lasted almost three hours, with Thursday’s event expected to have a similar duration.