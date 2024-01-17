icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2024 15:55
Ukrainian statehood poses ‘mortal danger’ for its people – Medvedev

The existence of “any Ukraine” on historical Russian lands will lead to a “perpetual war,” the former president believes
Ukrainian statehood poses ‘mortal danger’ for its people – Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev. ©  Sputnik / Yevgeny Biyatov

Ukrainian statehood poses a “mortal danger” for its people, since its very existence creates a “100% probability” of a new conflict with Moscow, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has warned.

“Any Ukraine” poses this threat, regardless of its political regime or leadership, according to Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy head of the Russian Security Council.

“The presence of an independent state on historical Russian territories will now be a perpetual reason for the resumption of hostilities,” he said.

“It’s too late. No matter who is at the helm of the cancerous growth under the name of Ukraine, this will not add legitimacy to their rule and the legitimacy of the ‘country’ itself.”

A new conflict over Ukraine will start with “100% probability” no matter what “security rags the West signs with the puppet Kiev regime,” Medvedev claimed. The ultimate resumption of hostilities is inevitable regardless of any steps taken, even if the “artificial country” of Ukraine joins the EU or the US-led NATO bloc, he added.

“That is why the existence of Ukraine is fatal for Ukrainians,” the ex-president said. He suggested, however, that a vast majority of Ukrainians are actually “sensible” people who would make the right choice, particularly given the options they are facing.

Choosing between a perpetual war and inevitable death, and life, a vast majority of Ukrainians – well, perhaps except for a minimal number of rabid nationalists – will ultimately choose life.

Ultimately, Ukrainians will realize that “life within a large common state, which they do not like very much at the moment, is better than death,” Medvedev argued, adding that “the sooner Ukrainians realize this, the better.”

Ukraine conflict was inevitable after 2008 – Putin READ MORE: Ukraine conflict was inevitable after 2008 – Putin

The remarks somewhat echoed statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week. Speaking to local community leaders on Tuesday, Putin said “Ukrainian statehood” would receive a “serious, irreparable blow” if Kiev continues to prolong the hostilities at any price. He added that Russia had never actually sought to dispute or violate Ukraine’s independence. 

The ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev became inevitable back in 2008, when NATO laid the groundwork for it by “opening the door” for Ukraine, he said. The prospect of Ukraine’s NATO accession “drastically changed the situation in Eastern Europe” and violated Ukraine’s own pledge, which it made after becoming independent with the collapse of the Soviet Union, to remain a “permanently neutral” state.

