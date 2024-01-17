icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2024 11:52
Kremlin spokesman lauds president’s support among voters

Putin’s campaign has gathered over 2.5 million signatures in support of his run for a new term, far exceeding the mandated minimum
Kremlin spokesman lauds president’s support among voters
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. ©  Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin

Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoys a high level of public support, so it’s no wonder that his re-election campaign has managed to collect over 2.5 million signatures supporting his run, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

Putin is seeking another term in office as an independent candidate. As such, his team is required by law to collect a certain number of signatures from voters throughout the country before his candidacy is considered eligible. The minimum is 300,000 signatures, with no more than 7,500 counted from each Russian region or the rest of the world combined, although more can be collected for the sake of redundancy.

The Putin campaign announced earlier in the day that they had surpassed the benchmark of 2.5 million signatures. Peskov, who speaks on behalf of the Russian president, said he could not comment on the news in his official capacity, but as an eligible voter he believed that the number could be an order of magnitude higher, if the campaign staff deemed it necessary.

READ MORE: Putin and the opposition: Everything about the 2024 election in Russia

“The level of support for the president … is hard to overestimate,” he stated.

The election is scheduled for March, with Putin widely considered to be the frontrunner. The Central Election Commission has so far approved three candidates, with more names expected to be added to the list later on Wednesday. Approval requires verification of the signatures by officials, which has yet to be done in Putin’s case.

Russian law allows political parties with significant clout, as reflected in them having representatives in the parliament, to field presidential candidates without submitting voters’ signatures as proof of public support.

Top stories

RT Features

'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US
‘Americans will lose’: What Yemenis think about the war with the US FEATURE

