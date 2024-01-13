Russia launches hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian targets – MOD

The attack targeted facilities producing shells and drones, the military said

Russian forces have launched a major strike on Ukrainian military industry facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. The attack involved long-range high-precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and also drones.

The targets included facilities producing 155mm, 152mm and 125mm shells for Ukrainian tanks and artillery as well as drone workshops and gunpowder factories, the ministry said in a statement on Telegram. All the targets were successfully hit and the goal of the strike was achieved, it added.

The Defense Ministry did not disclose the exact number of targets, their locations, or the number of projectiles used.

Ukrainian media have claimed that Russian forces launched around 40 missiles. They reported damage in the city of Dnepropetrovsk (known as Dnepr in Ukraine) and the northern Sumsky region, while claiming that half of the projectiles failed to reach their targets.

The Ukrainian Air Force claimed it shot down eight missiles out of 40. Kiev’s military also stated that around 20 projectiles that were not technically downed still supposedly failed to reach their targets due to “active electronic warfare operations.” The Ukrainian media reported that the Russian strikes hit targets in seven different regions. An air defense alert was issued in all provinces of Ukraine, the reports added.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that its forces only attack military targets or linked infrastructure.

The bombardment came just days after Ukrainian forces struck the Russian city of Belgorod, leaving three people injured.

Belgorod Region borders Ukraine’s Kharkov Region, and has been under sporadic shelling by Kiev’s artillery for months. Ukraine has carried out almost continual long-range rocket attacks since December 30, when missiles with cluster warheads struck a holiday market in the center of Belgorod, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The December 30 strikes claimed the lives of at least 25 civilians, including five children, while more than 100 were injured, according to local authorities. Moscow condemned what it called a terrorist attack on civilians celebrating New Year.

Russia has responded to the Belgorod massacre by repeatedly striking Ukrainian military-industrial complex sites, missile and ammunition warehouses, and depots of equipment sent to Kiev by the US and its allies.