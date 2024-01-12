icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2024
Moscow condemns US strikes in Yemen

Washington is ratcheting up regional tensions for its own goals, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
A British warplane takes off from Cyprus for a mission to strike targets in Yemen on January 11, 2024. ©  Sgt Lee Goddard / UK Ministry of Defence handout via AP

Western airstrikes in Yemen are aimed at escalating tensions in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said. Overnight, the US and its allies attacked dozens of targets, which they identified as Houthi military assets.

The military action came in retaliation for attempts by the shiite movement to disrupt maritime traffic in the Red Sea to damage Israel. The Houthis targeted ships that they claimed were linked with the Jewish state in response to the three-month siege of Gaza.

While several nations participated in the strikes, Zakharova singled out the US as the leading force behind the action. In a social media post on Friday morning, she described them as an example of the “total disregard for international law in the name of escalation of the situation for [Western] destructive goals.” She promised to deliver a more detailed statement on the situation later in the day.

The attacks in Yemen were conducted in coordination with the UK and with support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, according to US Central Command. It claimed that Washington’s goal was to “de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea.”

Moscow has accused the US of standing in the way of international efforts to quell the Middle East conflict by blocking any proposed US Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel started the campaign in retaliation for a deadly incursion by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in early October, and claims its goal is to obliterate this threat. Washington has provided military support for the Israeli military operation despite voicing concerns over the high number of civilian casualties.

At least 20,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian enclave, according to local officials – roughly 1% of its population.

