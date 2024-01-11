Andrey Derkach claims US officials are shielding graft in his country

The Republican-led effort to impeach US President Joe Biden should include an indictment for facilitating corruption in Kiev, former Ukrainian MP Andrey Derkach said in an interview published on Wednesday.

The ongoing impeachment inquiry against Biden, which Democrats have dismissed as a partisan publicity stunt, is looking into the president’s potential involvement in influence peddling in Ukraine by his son, Hunter Biden. It is also investigating possible interference in the 2020 US presidential election, during which a story about Biden Jr.’s laptop was suppressed by partisan American media and tech giants.

Former Ukrainian MP Derkach is a controversial figure who formerly worked with Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer of ex-President Donald Trump, who investigated Biden’s ties with Ukraine. Speaking to Italian-US journalist Simona Mangiante in the Belarusian capital Minsk, Derkach claimed there was substantial evidence of the Biden family enriching itself in Ukraine, which is allegedly being ignored by US authorities.

“What’s important to me in the congressional investigation is not to bring Biden in for influence peddling. It is important for me that the final document of the Congress says that the money stolen from my fellow Ukrainians was taken out of Ukraine… and given to… Biden,” he said.

📷📷BREAKING 📷Watch the full interview with Andrii Derkach, the Ukrainian parliamentarian who exposed Biden’s family corruption in Ukraine and that have been targeted by both Ukraine and the USA as result.He disappeared from the public ever since but we achieved to catch him… pic.twitter.com/kLCIDhCoal — Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos (@SimonaMangiante) January 11, 2024

Then serving as vice president, Joe Biden was the leading man on Ukraine in the administration of Barack Obama. A widely publicized example of Biden’s influence on Kiev came in 2016, when he pressured the country into sacking its prosecutor general.

At the time, Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma, a gas firm that included Hunter Biden on its board. Critics have accused Joe Biden of abusing his position to cover up for his son, although the US president has claimed he was merely removing a corrupt official from power.

Derkach, who has been accused by the US and Ukraine of working for Russia, lives in exile and says he is focused on anti-corruption advocacy. Anyone who wants to expose alleged Ukraine-linked criminality in the Biden family is routinely dismissed by American officials as agents of Moscow, Derkach argues.

In his interview with Mangiante, the former lawmaker implied that US influence on Ukraine allows Joe Biden to ensure that anyone involved in the alleged corruption schemes is let off the hook. He cited the example of Burisma head Nikolay Zlochevsky, who in 2020 was accused of sending $6 million in cash to people investigating him in exchange for closing the case.

Despite being caught red-handed, neither Zlochevsky nor his middlemen were duly punished, Derkach said. The businessman effectively received a slap on the wrist last year in the form of a $1,800 fine, he pointed out. Zlochevsky has also donated tens of millions of dollars to Kiev’s war effort against Russia, which some Ukrainian media have speculated impacted the outcome of the case.

According to Derkach, some of the money went to the GUR, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, and was presumably used to fund its operations.

The agency’s leadership makes “no secret of the fact that they carry out terrorist acts and political assassinations for extra-budgetary cash. Once again: Biden’s partners in the corruption business in Ukraine finance terrorist acts, thus avoiding responsibility for corruption in Ukraine,” the former official alleged.