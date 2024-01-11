icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian region begins building apartments for Gaza refugees

The Chechen Republic has vowed to do all it can to accommodate the Palestinians
Russian region begins building apartments for Gaza refugees
FILE PHOTO. The city of Grozny in Russia’s Chechnya region, October 2018. © Getty Images / Emile Alain Ducke / picture alliance / Getty Images

Russia’s Muslim-majority region will build apartments to house the Palestinians fleeing the Gaza Strip, Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, announced on Wednesday.

Kadyrov made his statement when attending the groundbreaking ceremony in the area designated for the construction of five blocks of 35 apartments each. The houses will be located close to a school and nursery.

“With great pleasure, I have congratulated the settlers who will soon receive [new] homes,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram. “I stressed that we will continue providing comprehensive assistance and support.” 

The project was funded through a regional charity. Each family will be provided with 100,000 rubles ($1,120), according to the regional government.

Around 130 million rubles ($1,45 million) were allocated for humanitarian aid to Gaza and the settlement of refugees, Chechen officials said.

Genocide lawsuit against Israel 'preposterous' – president
Read more
Genocide lawsuit against Israel ‘preposterous’ – president

Chechnya has so far taken in more than 200 Palestinians fleeing the fighting between Israel and Hamas. Around 30 have since found employment in local healthcare.

Russia has accepted a total of 1,158 refugees from Gaza since the conflict broke out on October 7. The hostilities began after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel retaliated by carrying out airstrikes and launching a ground invasion into Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have also imposed a near total blockade of the densely populated Palestinian enclave and urged residents to abandon northern Gaza.

More than 23,000 Palestinians have died, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. Nearly 1.9 million – more than 85% of the population in Gaza – have been displaced, the UN said last month.

