icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2024 08:49
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine buys 50,000 women’s military uniforms

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has announced the purchase amid a struggle to mobilize enough men for the front
Ukraine buys 50,000 women’s military uniforms
FILE PHOTO: Female cadets take part in weapons training on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine ©  Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense says it has purchased 50,000 sets of women’s uniforms for the first time since the start of the conflict. The announcement by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov comes a day before an expected parliamentary vote on amendments to the law on mobilization.

The proposed changes have caused a public outcry, with some calling them “unconstitutional” and aimed mainly at cracking down on draft dodgers. While it has been said that the changes to legislation do not foresee the conscription of women, such proposals have been previously voiced.

“For the first time, the Ministry of Defense purchased 50,000 sets of women’s uniforms, 100,000 electric heaters, and 15,000 active headphones,” Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

Last month, Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun said the government should consider drafting women if deemed necessary. She suggested the provision of uniforms for women as among the preparations needed to implement the plan. Last October, requirements for the military registration of women with a medical degree entered into force.

Ukraine threatens to freeze draft dodgers’ bank accounts
Read more
Ukraine threatens to freeze draft dodgers’ bank accounts

More than 60,000 women already serve in the Ukrainian army, making up about 7% of the country’s armed forces, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Kiev has been struggling to mobilize enough men to send to the frontline. President Zelensky told journalists last month that 450,000-500,000 new soldiers were needed, but that achieving this was a “sensitive issue.” It comes in the wake of a large-scale counter-offensive by Ukraine last year, which has been acknowledged as a failure by the armed forces chief, Gen. Valery Zaluzhny. Ukraine has also suffered several setbacks in obtaining aid, with Republicans in Washington blocking a $61 billion military package and Hungary vetoing an EU financial deal worth €50 billion.

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of clean water
0:00
25:47
CrossTalk: Lipstick on a pig 
0:00
25:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies