Several patients were injured by glass shards after the blast shattered windows at the healthcare facility

The Ukrainian forces launched multiple attacks against civilian targets in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, with one of strikes damaging a hospital in Donetsk, according to local authorities.

At least three people were injured after a shell hit the Central Clinical Hospital No 6 in the Leninsky district of Donetsk, according to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination. All of the victims were the patients at the facility. The attack also damaged several houses in other parts of Donetsk, with some witnesses calling it a “Christmas miracle” that no one was seriously injured.

Photos and videos from the scene showed the aftermath of the explosion, with multiple windows shattered and glass shards broken blinds scattered throughout the hospital wards.

Donetsk frequently comes under rocket attacks due to its proximity to the front line. Four people were killed after Kiev's forces shelled the city shortly after midnight on January 1 in the first deadly attack of 2024.

As Russia prepared to celebrate Christmas on January 7, the Russian Orthodox Church has decided to cancel its traditional night services in the capital of the Belgorod region and all settlements located within a 20-kilometer-wide zone alongside the Russian border with Ukraine.

The city of Belgorod, located just around 40 kilometers away from the border, Belgorod has been the target of Ukrainian missile attacks and shelling since December 30. In that time, a massive strike has claimed the lives of 24 people and left more than 100 injured. According to the Russian military, Kiev’s forces used banned cluster munitions in their attack.