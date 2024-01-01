icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jan, 2024 10:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow slams Ukraine’s ‘terrorist brutes’ over New Year attack

Kiev’s shelling of Donetsk at midnight on Monday killed four people, with 13 injured, according to local officials
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ‘terrorist brutes’ over New Year attack
©  RIA

Only violent savages could stoop so low as to attack civilians on New Year’s night, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said, referring to a Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk that left several people dead.

On Monday, minutes after midnight, Ukraine’s military launched a massive rocket strike on the center of Donetsk, firing at least 15 missiles, according to local officials. Denis Pushilin, the head of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said citing preliminary data that the attack killed four people and injured 13 others.

TASS news agency reported, citing emergency services, that the Ukrainian strike killed a war correspondent, with another one wounded, without giving any personal details.

Zakharova condemned the attack, writing on Telegram several hours later that “only terrorist brutes” could unleash a barrage on civilians celebrating the New Year.

READ MORE: Russia explains retaliation for Ukrainian ‘terror attack’

According to local media and Russian Telegram channels, some of the projectiles damaged the Donbass Palace hotel in the center of the city. Videos circulating on social media show the damaged facade of the building with shattered windows, and destroyed vehicles parked nearby. Other clips filmed inside the hotel show chaos in rooms and corridors, with tables in the dining hall laden with food in anticipation of New Year’s celebrations.

Other images on social media show several rocket fragments lying on the ground, with one photo depicting a pierced and shattered ceiling in a local kindergarten.

Ukraine has routinely struck civilian targets and infrastructure in Donetsk and other Donbass cities since 2014, when fighting first erupted in the region after a Western-backed coup in Kiev.

The new attack comes on the heels of another Ukrainian barrage on the city of Belgorod, inside the Russian border, which killed 24 people, including four children, and injuring 108 others. Moscow vowed to retaliate, with the Defense Ministry later saying that the Russian military had successfully carried out high-precision missile strikes against Ukrainian military officials who had planned and carried out the attack.

Top stories

RT Features

Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
RIP John Pilger (1939-2023): ‘Israel is a lying machine, Palestine has the right to defend itself’
0:00
28:34
Sick with values? Randy Thornhill, evolutionary biologist
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies