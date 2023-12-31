LISTEN: Putin New Year’s address – in English

RT’s audience will be able to hear the Russian president’s voice during his annual New Year’s speech thanks to neural network technology

RT viewers can listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin making his traditional New Year’s address in English, using his voice.

Instead of a traditional voiceover translation, this year’s event will be broadcast by RT with the use of special neural network technology, which allows the translation to be “voiced” by the Russian leader himself.

Putin will still deliver his address in Russian and the translation is to be prepared by professional interpreters. However, AI technology allows the president’s voice to be used for the voiceover.

Listen to the Russian president’s address here: