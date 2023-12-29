Russia confirms ‘massive barrage’ on targets in Ukraine

An overnight operation added to 50 group strikes conducted throughout the week, the Defense Ministry reported

Russian forces have launched a series of air attacks against targets in Ukraine since Saturday last week, including 50 “group” strikes and a single “massive” barrage using precision missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry described the intended targets as “defense industry sites, military airfield infrastructure and depots for the storage of artillery munitions, naval drones, arms and fuel for military vehicles,” as well as troop positions. All of them were successfully hit, the statement added.

Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, reported earlier in the day that at least 158 separate launches were detected by Kiev’s troops on Thursday evening and Friday morning. He claimed that 27 drones and 87 cruise missiles were intercepted.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yury Ignat said in a televised statement that “we have never seen so many targets on our monitors simultaneously.”

Officials in various parts of the country claimed damage to several warehouses and a metro station in Kiev, among other locations.