icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2023 10:59
HomeRussia & FSU

40 million Ukrainians must fight – regional governor

Kiev should mobilize the entire country instead of the proposed additional 500,000 people, Vitaly Kim argues
40 million Ukrainians must fight – regional governor
FILE PHOTO. Members of the Siberian Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine © Getty Images / Maxym Marusenko;  NurPhoto

Ukraine should mobilize its entire population to fight against Russia instead of the 500 thousand recently proposed by President Vladimir Zelensky, the governor of the Nikolaev region, Vitaliy Kim, has said. 

Kim’s comments in a TV interview came after Zelensky stated last week that Ukraine’s military command had asked to conscript half a million men over the coming year. The secretary of Ukraine’s parliamentary national security committee, Roman Kostenko, explained that the mobilization drive is needed to cover casualties and form new units.

Kim, however, argued that conscripting 500,000 people is “not enough” and that Ukraine needs to attract at least two million volunteers. Or better still, the governor suggested, Kiev should look to mobilize the country’s entire population of 40 million, claiming that the fight against Russia is similar to WWII.

In addition, Kim suggested that all enterprises in Ukraine should be mobilized and put on a war footing, regardless of the impact on profits.

“The more we mobilize, the faster Putin will surrender,” the governor said.

Zelensky’s proposal to mobilize 500 thousand people has raised eyebrows even in Kiev, with Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzny stating that he had never requested any specific numbers from Zelensky and has only demanded, as always, ammunition, weapons and human resources.

Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko has also seemingly been baffled by Zelensky’s proposal, stating that no concrete plans have yet been submitted to his ministry, and that it is unclear where Kiev would can get the money to fund the mobilization of half a million people, which would cost an estimate of 500 billion hryvnia ($13.2 billion).

Ukrainian minister ‘doesn’t understand’ why the military needs donations
Read more
Ukrainian minister ‘doesn’t understand’ why the military needs donations

However, some have suggested that Zelensky’s mobilization announcement may be an attempt to encourage the West to provide additional weapons and funds. According to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov, the Ukrainian leader could use the situation to tell Kiev’s partners: “see, we’re gathering an army of half a million. It must be equipped, it must be armed. These are huge costs and expenses.”

While it is unclear when and how Kiev will conscript 500 thousand men, it has already started working on revising its mobilization laws, with lawmakers looking to reduce the conscription age from 27 to 25 and introduce electronic military summons.

According to Russia’s estimates, an estimated 400,000 Ukrainian troops have been either killed or wounded since the start of the conflict in February 2022, including 125,000 during Kiev’s failed counteroffensive between early June and late November.

Top stories

RT Features

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Living dangerously
0:00
26:51
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies