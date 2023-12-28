Western elites ‘provoking crises’ around the world – Lavrov

A multipolar world is needed to ensure peace and stability, the Russian foreign minister says

The West is sowing chaos around the world, fueling conflicts to satisfy its own needs at the exepnse of others, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

“The world remains in a turbulent state. And one of the reasons for that is the ruling class in the West, which is provoking crises thousands of kilometers away from their own borders in order to achieve their own goals at the expense of other nations,” Lavrov said in an interview published by TASS news agency on Thursday.

“As the West keeps clinging to its diminishing dominance, no one is safe from its geopolitical tricks. This understanding is increasing across the globe.”

The minister added that Western countries will sooner or later “have to accept the realities of a multipolar world, and that’s when all issues will be resolved on the basis of the balance of interests.”

Lavrov’s words came as countries including Russia, China and India are increasingly speaking out about the need for a model that would reshape global politics in a more fair and equal manner.

In his interview, Lavrov accused the West of instigating the Russia-Ukraine conflict throught “the enlargement of NATO and by transforming Ukraine into an anti-Russian bulwark.” He also blamed the West for the “escalation” between Israel and Palestine.

Russia has been one of the countries calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The US blocked several UN Security Council resolutions urging for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Israel and the US are insisting that a ceasefire at this point would only benefit the militant group Hamas, despite numerous warnings from the UN about the staggering death toll in Gaza.