icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2023 01:49
HomeRussia & FSU

Western elites ‘provoking crises’ around the world – Lavrov

A multipolar world is needed to ensure peace and stability, the Russian foreign minister says
Western elites ‘provoking crises’ around the world – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at an event in Moscow on December 26, 2023. ©  Ramil Sitdikov / Sputnik

The West is sowing chaos around the world, fueling conflicts to satisfy its own needs at the exepnse of others, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

“The world remains in a turbulent state. And one of the reasons for that is the ruling class in the West, which is provoking crises thousands of kilometers away from their own borders in order to achieve their own goals at the expense of other nations,” Lavrov said in an interview published by TASS news agency on Thursday.

“As the West keeps clinging to its diminishing dominance, no one is safe from its geopolitical tricks. This understanding is increasing across the globe.”

The minister added that Western countries will sooner or later “have to accept the realities of a multipolar world, and that’s when all issues will be resolved on the basis of the balance of interests.”

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Read more
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations

Lavrov’s words came as countries including Russia, China and India are increasingly speaking out about the need for a model that would reshape global politics in a more fair and equal manner.

In his interview, Lavrov accused the West of instigating the Russia-Ukraine conflict throught “the enlargement of NATO and by transforming Ukraine into an anti-Russian bulwark.” He also blamed the West for the “escalation” between Israel and Palestine.

Russia has been one of the countries calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The US blocked several UN Security Council resolutions urging for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Israel and the US are insisting that a ceasefire at this point would only benefit the militant group Hamas, despite numerous warnings from the UN about the staggering death toll in Gaza.

Top stories

RT Features

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Living dangerously
0:00
26:51
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies