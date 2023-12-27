icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2023 11:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Estonia found a pretext not to feed Ukrainian refugees – Moscow

Tallinn is eager to hand over fighting-age men back to Kiev to cut on benefits costs, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed
Estonia found a pretext not to feed Ukrainian refugees – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. ©  Sputnik/Stanislav Krasilnikov

Estonia will cut spending on Ukrainian refugees by hauling them back to Kiev to be enrolled into the army, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has argued. During a press briefing on Wednesday, Zakharova claimed that Tallinn was conveniently using Kiev’s call for more troops as an excuse to reduce refugee support.

The official referred to comments made by Lauri Laanemets, Estonia's interior minister, who suggested handing over around 7,000 military-aged Ukrainian men back to their country. On Monday, a draft law was submitted to the Ukrainian parliament, which is meant to boost draft numbers, including by imposing harsh punishments on dodgers.

Zakharova suggested that Tallinn was guided by self-interest in its supposed intention to assist Kiev.

EU nation willing to hunt down Ukrainian draft dodgers
Read more
EU nation willing to hunt down Ukrainian draft dodgers

“Those people, who sought refuge in Estonia, they need to be fed, given jobs, medical treatment,” she noted. “Estonia did not sign up for that. It signed up for Russophobia, for endless informational and political attacks on our nation.”

The Estonian government would dispose of the Ukrainians “with enthusiasm,” once the new system is signed into law in Kiev, she predicted.

The Estonian government currently provides various allowances to Ukrainian refugees, including housing, food, healthcare, and assistance for families with children. According to the NGO Estonian Refugee Council, one-time rent compensation can reach up to €1,200 ($1,325).

According to Zakharova, Kiev’s attempts to replenish frontline losses have mostly been futile this year, with only about 40,000 enrolled in the army. The outcome, she argued, was understandable because “there are increasingly fewer people who want to fight for a rotten government rife with corruption and nationalism” in Kiev.

READ MORE: Ukrainian draft dodgers could be denied basic rights

The proposed mobilization reform will turn Ukrainians eligible for mobilization into “disenfranchised slaves,” who would be “hunted down” by officials, she warned.

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Living dangerously
0:00
26:51
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies