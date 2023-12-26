icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian defense chief reviews military achievements in 2023
26 Dec, 2023 10:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian defense chief reviews military achievements in 2023

Moscow’s forces are now improving their position everywhere on the battlefield, Sergey Shoigu said
Russian defense chief reviews military achievements in 2023
Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu ©  Sputnik / Vadim Savitskii

Thwarting Ukraine’s counteroffensive was the Russian military’s main goal this year and it has been successfully fulfilled, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said.

Russian forces are steadily moving towards achieving the goals of the country’s military operation in Ukraine, Shoigu said during a teleconference with top commanders on Tuesday.

The “main” goal in 2023 was “to thwart the much-hyped counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced by Ukraine and its NATO allies. This task had been successfully fulfilled,” he reported.

According to the minister, the key factors that allowed the Russian military to repel Ukrainian attempts to advance were “the creation of an effective system of defensive lines, the high combat capability of all units, the reliability and effectiveness of Russian military equipment.”

“And above all, the skillful and decisive actions of the defenders of the Fatherland, who are acting selflessly to ensure the safety of our country and its citizens,” he added.

Speaking about the more recent events on the ground, Shoigu said the Russian military is “constantly taking more advantageous positions and expanding territories under its control in all directions.” on the frontline.

