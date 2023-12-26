icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
One person killed in Ukrainian attack – Crimea head
26 Dec, 2023 06:49
HomeRussia & FSU

One person killed in Ukrainian attack – Crimea head

The Russian Defense Ministry said Kiev’s missiles have damaged a warship at base
One person killed in Ukrainian attack – Crimea head

Ukrainian forces damaged the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk at its home base in Feodosia during a night missile strike, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The engagement also resulted in the downing of two Ukrainian Su-24 jets, which launched missiles at the targets, the statement said. They were downed by Russian anti-aircraft weaponry near the city of Nikolaev, the military said.

The attack on the Crimean port city was also confirmed by the head of the Russian federal subject, Sergey Aksyonov, who said one person was killed and two others were injured. Blast waves from explosions at the military facility also damaged windows in nearby buildings, but otherwise civilian infrastructure remained intact, the official stated.

Ukrainian General Nikolay Oleshchuk, who commands the nation’s Air Force, claimed that the Novocherkassk “went the way” of the Moskva, the former flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet that sank after a reported Ukrainian attack last year. He thanked Ukrainian the military pilots involved in the night operation, but didn’t confirm any losses on Kiev’s side.

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
Adversity in diversity? Richard Sakwa, Professor Emeritus of Russian & European Politics, University of Kent
0:00
29:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies