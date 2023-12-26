One person killed in Ukrainian attack – Crimea head

The Russian Defense Ministry said Kiev’s missiles have damaged a warship at base

Ukrainian forces damaged the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk at its home base in Feodosia during a night missile strike, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The engagement also resulted in the downing of two Ukrainian Su-24 jets, which launched missiles at the targets, the statement said. They were downed by Russian anti-aircraft weaponry near the city of Nikolaev, the military said.

The attack on the Crimean port city was also confirmed by the head of the Russian federal subject, Sergey Aksyonov, who said one person was killed and two others were injured. Blast waves from explosions at the military facility also damaged windows in nearby buildings, but otherwise civilian infrastructure remained intact, the official stated.

Ukrainian General Nikolay Oleshchuk, who commands the nation’s Air Force, claimed that the Novocherkassk “went the way” of the Moskva, the former flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet that sank after a reported Ukrainian attack last year. He thanked Ukrainian the military pilots involved in the night operation, but didn’t confirm any losses on Kiev’s side.