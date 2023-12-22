icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2023 21:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Muslims may use crypto – Mufti

Certain restrictions must be followed, however
Muslims may use crypto – Mufti
FILE PHOTO: Mufti of Moscow Ildar Alyautdinov ©  Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy

The Russian Council of Ulema has adopted a decree allowing Muslims to circulate and invest in cryptocurrency under certain circumstances, Mufti of Moscow Ildar Alyautdinov said on Friday.

The Council of Ulema is the scholarly body of the Russian Muslim community, and debated the issues of banking, family law, and blockchain from the perspective of Islamic law (Sharia) at its last meeting of 2023.

The council “supports the development of internet technologies that lead to an improvement in people’s quality of life,” Alyautdinov told RIA Novosti, which is why they ruled that “the circulation and investment in cryptocurrency is permitted subject to a number of requirements.” To be permissible, the cryptocurrency must be a commodity, currency, or a financial asset, he explained.

Islamic scholars from Germany, Türkiye, Jordan, and Egypt also advised the Ulema in reaching this conclusion, Alyautdinov noted.

The issue of cryptocurrencies has long been controversial in Islamic law. Some scholars approve of their use, since they do not generate interest, while others have opposed them because they amount to speculation. Both concepts are considered “haram” – forbidden – under Sharia.

Crypto pressure on Russians will increase – ex-Binance boss READ MORE: Crypto pressure on Russians will increase – ex-Binance boss

The council also debated whether Russian Muslims could take out mortgage loans to buy housing – the verdict on that is still pending – in light of Russian laws recently adopted to allow the experimental use of Islamic banking and finance instruments.

Muslims in Russia might be able to solve their housing needs through Islamic banking as well,  the mufti suggested, expressing “sincere gratitude and appreciation” to the government for its consideration.

Meanwhile, the work on the mortgage fatwa will continue, he said, with the Ulema choosing to “make corrections and additional clarifications to the theological conclusions.”

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Biden's war on Gaza
0:00
25:30
CrossTalk: ‘As long as we can’
0:00
24:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies