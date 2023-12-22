icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2023 08:13
HomeRussia & FSU

Everyone in Ukraine must fight – security chief

The era when some could turn a blind eye to the conflict is over, Aleksey Danilov has said, as the country struggles to find fresh recruits
Everyone in Ukraine must fight – security chief
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Aleksey Danilov attends a press conference in Kiev on November 7, 2022. ©  Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Every Ukrainian citizen, and not only the members of the military, must serve their country during its conflict with Russia, Aleksey Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, has said.

In an interview with local media on Thursday, the security chief signaled that the era when some Ukrainians could turn a blind eye to the fighting was over. “This kind of calm, when… it was believed that the war was purely a matter for the military, and the rest of the country could live its own life... has passed, it must end, it doesn’t work that way,” he insisted.

“Everyone should take part in this war, and not selectively: while someone is fighting, others are throwing chips in the casino. This is not fair,” the official said.

At the same time, Danilov noted that Kiev’s planned mobilization drive would not last only one day or one month, but that the whole process could take at least a year.

Ukraine must copy 1944 Nazi Germany – retired US general
Read more
Ukraine must copy 1944 Nazi Germany – retired US general

His comments come after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky revealed earlier this week that the military had proposed calling up an additional 450-500 thousand people, and that the government wanted to allocate an additional 500 billion hryvnias ($13.3 billion) to the effort. He also stressed that Ukrainian authorities must prioritize “justice” when replenishing the military’s ranks.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said all Ukrainian men who had left the country since start of the conflict would be invited to report to recruitment centers, warning that those who fail to comply could face sanctions. However, Kirill Budanov, the chief of Ukrainian intelligence, said last week that forcing people without motivation into service would not make the army stronger.

Ukraine announced a general mobilization shortly after the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022, barring most men aged between 18 and 60 from leaving the country. The campaign, however, has been marred by widespread draft dodging and corruption.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly signaled plans to recruit more soldiers amid Kiev’s faltering counteroffensive which has been underway since early summer but failed to gain any substantial ground. Moscow has described Ukraine’s losses during the push as catastrophic, estimating them at about 160,000 casualties.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists
‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists
‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Biden's war on Gaza
0:00
25:30
CrossTalk: ‘As long as we can’
0:00
24:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies