Moscow won’t have New Year’s and Christmas fireworks – TASS

The skies over the Russian capital will not light up as the traditional New Year’s Eve and Christmas fireworks displays have been canceled this year, TASS reports. The use of pyrotechnics during the holidays has been banned due to the military operation in Ukraine, a source within the mayor’s office told the news agency.

The previous year’s fireworks display was also suspended in Moscow following an ‘Active Citizen’ vote on the Moscow mayor’s website.

Earlier, members of parliament spoke in favor of banning fireworks in public places and near residential buildings. State Duma deputy Dmitry Gusev called on Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin to cancel this year’s display in the capital, saying it is not “the best time” for fireworks, while arguing that the money the city saves could be spent to support the troops taking part in the military operation in Ukraine, and their families.

A complete ban has been proposed for the regions bordering Ukraine. MP Yaroslav Nilov argued that during Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, “not everyone parties until morning on New Year’s Eve and enjoys sparkling firecrackers exploding in the sky.” He added that fireworks and loud explosions should be banned in Moscow and some regions.

Earlier, some other Russian regions also announced they are canceling New Year’s fireworks. St. Petersburg has not yet announced any restrictions.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the Kremlin will not hold its traditional New Year’s reception this year. In the past, it has brought together high-ranking officials and prominent cultural figures. Peskov did not elaborate on the reasons behind the decision.