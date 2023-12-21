icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 killed in Prague university shooting
21 Dec, 2023 16:59
HomeRussia & FSU

Over 100 children taken off train and hospitalized after girl dies

The group of Russian youngsters was traveling from a health camp in Siberia when the tragic incident happened
Over 100 children taken off train and hospitalized after girl dies
©  Getty Images / morrowlight

The death of a 12-year-old girl exhibiting flu symptoms on a train has prompted Russia’s Investigative Committee to initiate a criminal case on Thursday. The girl was part of a group of over a hundred schoolchildren, all of whom were subsequently taken to the hospital for health assessments.

Some 125 children, reportedly from Russia’s new region, the Lugansk People’s Republic, were returning from a health camp in Tyumen, Siberia, chaperoned by adults.

EU state reports ‘highly pathogenic’ bird flu outbreak
Read more
EU state reports ‘highly pathogenic’ bird flu outbreak

On Wednesday evening, the health of one of the girls dramatically deteriorated, authorities said. At first, she had a temperature of 39° Celsius (over 102° Fahrenheit), which was brought down with fever-reducing medicines. However, a few hours later, the girl “turned pale and lost consciousness,” according to the Telegram channel Mash Ural. 

The head of the train decided to make an unscheduled stop at the nearest station, in Saratov Region, in the southeast of European Russia, where an ambulance was called, Russian Railways said in a statement. “A medical team arrived at the station immediately, but, unfortunately, it was not possible to save the child,” it added.

The exact cause of death will be determined after a forensic examination, the Investigative Committee’s report said.

All other children from the group were then taken to a local hospital. Saratov Region’s governor, Roman Busargin, said most of the kids had symptoms of an acute viral infection, and 15 of them were laboratory-diagnosed with influenza type A.

Some 86 children were hospitalized, seven of them are in a state of medium severity with high fever, the Russian Health Ministry said. The statement noted that the lives of the young patients are not threatened. Another 38 children and 11 adult caregivers are temporarily housed in another hospital block; they did not show any symptoms.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists
‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists
‘The Boy’s Word’: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has taken Ukraine by storm and infuriated its nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘As long as we can’
0:00
24:43
The cost of obesity
0:00
25:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies