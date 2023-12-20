icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Dec, 2023 12:46
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ absurd – Kremlin

Discussing the settlement of the Ukraine conflict without Moscow makes no sense, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said
Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ absurd – Kremlin
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ©  Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

The “peace formula” promoted by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has no chance to succeed without Russia’s involvement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Kiev and its Western backers have for months been discussing Zelensky’s so-called ten-point peace plan. This proposal includes calls for Russia to withdraw from all territories claimed by Kiev, for Moscow to pay reparations, and for the formation of a war crimes tribunal. Russian authorities instantly rejected the proposal as “unrealistic” and out-of-touch with the situation on the ground.

“One should open their eyes and look at the facts: They’re trying to search for a peace formula without Russia. To say the least, this is an absurd process. But, seriously, this is a process that has no potential of delivering any results,” Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

The press secretary was commenting on claims made by Zelensky on Tuesday that “the issue of negotiations with Russia is not relevant at the moment.” The Ukrainian leader also said that Kiev has a “peace plan” and that it will be presented to Russia once “the corresponding document is ready and all states unite around it.” If Moscow “accepts it, it will signal its readiness to negotiate,” he stated.

Former Ukrainian PM suggests how West could pressure Russia
Read more
Former Ukrainian PM suggests how West could pressure Russia

Peskov said that the Russian side also believes that “the issue of negotiations is not relevant at the moment.” He argued that there’ve have been “no grounds” for talks between Moscow and Kiev “since Ukraine left the negotiating table at the insistence of Britain” after both sides met in Istanbul in late March 2022. London’s role in derailing the peace process was confirmed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to these negotiations, David Arakhamia, in November, the spokesman reminded reporters.

The two sides have not talked to each other since their sit-down in Istanbul. Russia, which initially expressed optimism about the settlement of the conflict, later accused Ukraine of backtracking on all progress achieved in Türkiye, saying it had lost trust in Kiev’s negotiators.

According to Peskov, the chances of finding a settlement were reduced even further after “Ukraine basically legally prohibited any negotiations with the Russian side.” The spokesman was referring to a decree signed by President Zelensky last fall that forbids him from talking to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said last week that Kiev had squandered its chances of a “favorable” agreement with Moscow. “Any possible deal now will be reflecting its capitulation,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter.)

READ MORE: Ukraine missed chance for good deal – Moscow

During his Q&A session on Thursday, Putin insisted that “there will be peace [in Ukraine] when we achieve our goals” that include “the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, [as well as] its neutral status.”

Top stories

RT Features

Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Elon Musk vs. Media Matters
0:00
25:19
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Western illusions
0:00
26:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies