icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone downed outside of Moscow – mayor
19 Dec, 2023 10:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Drone downed outside of Moscow – mayor

The thwarted attack caused no casualties or damage, Sergey Sobyanin said, citing preliminary reports
Drone downed outside of Moscow – mayor

Russian air defense forces have stopped an attempted drone attack on Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on social media on Tuesday.

According to the official, the aircraft was downed in the municipality of Odintsovo, located right on the western border of the capital city area. Sobyanin said rescuers were deployed to the crash site. Preliminary reports said the debris caused no damage or casualties on the ground, he stressed.

The Defense Ministry has also reported preventing an attempted “terrorist attack” by Kiev, involving a fixed-wing drone.

Earlier in the day, Vnukovo airport, which is located east of Moscow, announced a temporary disruption in service due to “factors outside of [its] control”. All incoming air traffic was diverted to other airports in the capital area, while departures were suspended.

A drone attack targeting Moscow was previously reported by the mayor last Thursday morning when Sobyanin said two UAVs were intercepted over the Naro-Fominsk District.

In early November, Ukrainian Gen. Sergey Baranov, who is in charge of the UAV operations of the Ukrainian military, told The Independent that his forces were preparing a large-scale drone bombing campaign against Russia this winter.

Ukraine failed to achieve significant territorial gains during its so-called “summer counteroffensive” against Russia this year. The New York Times reported last week that Washington is pushing Kiev into adopting a new military strategy. Long-distance drone attacks and “symbolic victories” are reportedly what the US expects from the latest phase of the conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Elon Musk vs. Media Matters
0:00
25:19
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Western illusions
0:00
26:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies