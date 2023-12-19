Drone downed outside of Moscow – mayor

The thwarted attack caused no casualties or damage, Sergey Sobyanin said, citing preliminary reports

Russian air defense forces have stopped an attempted drone attack on Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on social media on Tuesday.

According to the official, the aircraft was downed in the municipality of Odintsovo, located right on the western border of the capital city area. Sobyanin said rescuers were deployed to the crash site. Preliminary reports said the debris caused no damage or casualties on the ground, he stressed.

The Defense Ministry has also reported preventing an attempted “terrorist attack” by Kiev, involving a fixed-wing drone.

Earlier in the day, Vnukovo airport, which is located east of Moscow, announced a temporary disruption in service due to “factors outside of [its] control”. All incoming air traffic was diverted to other airports in the capital area, while departures were suspended.

A drone attack targeting Moscow was previously reported by the mayor last Thursday morning when Sobyanin said two UAVs were intercepted over the Naro-Fominsk District.

In early November, Ukrainian Gen. Sergey Baranov, who is in charge of the UAV operations of the Ukrainian military, told The Independent that his forces were preparing a large-scale drone bombing campaign against Russia this winter.

Ukraine failed to achieve significant territorial gains during its so-called “summer counteroffensive” against Russia this year. The New York Times reported last week that Washington is pushing Kiev into adopting a new military strategy. Long-distance drone attacks and “symbolic victories” are reportedly what the US expects from the latest phase of the conflict.