icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Dec, 2023 23:19
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine could conscript women – MP

Kiev has struggled to mobilize enough men for frontline duty
Ukraine could conscript women – MP
FILE PHOTO ©  Gian Marco Benedetto / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Ukrainian government should consider the possibility of drafting women if that is deemed necessary in the conflict with Russia, member of parliament Inna Sovsun said on Monday.

Sovsun is one of the 20 deputies of Golos in the Verkhovna Rada. The self-styled liberal and pro-EU party is best known for proposing the legalization of pornography and same-sex civil unions earlier this year.

“There will be unpopular decisions,” she told the Ukrainian media on Monday. “I do not deny that we can reach the point of mobilizing women. If it’s needed for defense, then it’s needed for defense. If there is a rationale, a tool and mechanisms, we must discuss [them].”

Among the issues that needed resolving, Sovsun listed the range of duties for conscripted women, provision of uniforms, travel restrictions and the status of mothers with small children.

There must be a statement – friends, we are either losing the war, or we need to make a difficult decision about the mobilization of women.

Sovsun’s comments come after a lawmaker from President Vladimir Zelensky’s ‘Servant of the People’ party proposed mobilizing women to work in the military industry.

Zelensky party MP tells Ukrainian women to go to the front lines READ MORE: Zelensky party MP tells Ukrainian women to go to the front lines

Women “can be called up for military service or recruited to perform work to ensure the defense of the state in wartime,” according to a proposal submitted by Mariana Bezuglaya. Her draft bill would allow for women to serve in the military as well, whether as conscripts in support roles or as volunteers in frontline units.

Ukraine has carried out multiple waves of mobilization since hostilities with Russia escalated in February 2022, while taking heavy casualties in almost two years of the fighting. Zelensky fired the heads of all regional draft offices in August, citing widespread corruption that allowed many men to buy fraudulent medical exemptions. Tens of thousands of draft-dodgers have either left the country or gone into hiding from the roving press-gangs of recruiters, according to Western media outlets.

Last month, Zelensky promised a “comprehensive proposal” to reform the conscription system, which has yet to be announced. According to Russian intelligence, Ukraine’s backers in the West have demanded expanding the draft to teenagers, older men – and women.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Western illusions
0:00
26:29
Gaza genocide: West’s moral authority ended with support for Israel’s crimes- Dr. Mansour Almarzoqi
0:00
27:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies