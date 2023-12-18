icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Dec, 2023 07:09
Ukraine probes wiretapping of top general’s office 

The device was found at a facility slated for use by General Valery Zaluzhny, Kiev’s security service has said
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has launched a criminal investigation after a covert listening device was discovered in an office linked to the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces, Valery Zaluzhny.

The bug was found on Sunday and was constructed from components of an unknown origin, making it impossible to identify the installer, RBK Ukraine reported, citing a source. 

According to an SBU statement on Telegram, the device was in a “non-operational state” and no means of information storage or remote transmission of audio recordings was found.

The authorities emphasized that the device had been discovered “not directly in [Zaluzhny’s] office but in one of the premises that could have been used by him in the future for work.” 

Zelensky trying to directly control army – media READ MORE: Zelensky trying to directly control army – media

Zaluzhny is widely reported to have fallen out with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, after the general told The Economist in October that the conflict with Russia had entered “a stalemate”. The Ukrainian president’s office publicly rebuked the commander over his claims about the frontline situation, while Zelensky went on to sack one of the general’s top deputies. The Ukrainian leader further warned his top commander to stay out of politics, claiming it is a “huge mistake” when a military figure “behaves as a politician.”

According to a report by Ukrainskaya Pravda earlier this month, Zelensky’s men, including chief of staff Andrey Yermak, have been escalating tensions due to Zaluzhny’s perceived political ambitions since at least April 2022. A public opinion poll conducted for the president’s office indicated that in a hypothetical election, Zelensky would lose to Zaluzhny in a second-round vote, the news outlet added.

The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, claimed last week that NATO foreign ministers had discussed a replacement for Zelensky in November, with Zaluzhny supposedly among the leading contenders. 

 

