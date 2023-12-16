World War III approaches – just as planned

If massive depopulation is the end goal, then continued support for Ukraine is the way to go

By Augusto Zimmermann , Professor and Head of Law at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education in Australia, President of WALTA – Legal Theory Association, and former Law Reform Commissioner in Western Australia

Military conflicts are not the result of random chance. Deliberate planning is involved.

It is instructive to look at what happened to Ukraine in 2014, around the coup supported by the US government and its Western allies. With the victory of Viktor Yanukovich in the presidential elections of 2010, the Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted to drop NATO membership aspirations from the national security strategy. Perhaps precisely because of this, Yanukovich was unconstitutionally ousted.

Seeing the chaos of the Maidan and fearing the consequences, Moscow moved to reincorporate Crimea in March 2014, in order to both secure its military assets there and protect the ethnic Russian population from Kiev’s wrath. A referendum was held, and locals voted overwhelmingly to join the Russian Federation.

Writing for the American Conservative, foreign policy expert Dominick Sansone commented:

“The move into Crimea came as a response, to secure Russia’s key naval interests in the warm-water port at Sevastopol. The coinciding uprisings in the Donbas were additionally a response to the situation in Kiev … The official position of the Kremlin has subsequently been that these ethnically Russian citizens should not be forced to live under the rule of an illegitimate rebel group that illegally came to power by overthrowing the duly elected government.”

“With regards to Ukraine,” wrote John Mearsheimer of Chicago University, an accomplished American political scientist and international relations scholar:

“It’s very important to understand that, up until 2014, we did not envision NATO expansion and E.U. expansion as a policy that was aimed at containing Russia. Nobody seriously thought that Russia was a threat before February 22, 2014. What happened is that this major crisis broke out, and we had to assign blame, and of course we were never going to blame ourselves. We were going to blame the Russians so we invented this story that Russia was bent on aggression in Eastern Europe.”

The rationale for the creation of NATO was that it would be a defensive alliance to stop the former Soviet Union from invading Western Europe. However, when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, if its claims were truthful, this organization would have been dismantled, its purported purpose now moot. Instead, since the mid-1990s, successive US administrations have regularly pushed for NATO expansion in Eastern Europe.

The Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland joined the bloc in March 1999. Five years later, Bulgaria, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia also joined. Then, during an April 2008 summit in Bucharest, NATO considered admitting Georgia and Ukraine, which the Russians maintained would represent a “direct threat” to their national security.

Of course, Moscow reasonably saw this as a betrayal of a promise made by the US government and its allies on the collapse of the Berlin Wall, that NATO would never advance “an inch eastward.”

In this context, the present crisis in Ukraine is primarily the result of an attempt by the US government to pull another Eastern European country decisively into its orbit and defense structure, via NATOmembership/partnership and an explicitly anti-Moscow EU association agreement.

Ukraine is now a “close partner” of NATO, which reports providing “unprecedented levels” of military support to its government.

To date, NATO member states have provided billions of dollars’ and euros’ worth of military equipment to Ukraine. They are sending weapons, ammunition, and many types of light and heavy military equipment, including anti-tank and anti-air systems, howitzers, and drones.

“Since 2014,” NATO’s official website states:

“NATO has helped to reform Ukraine’s armed forces and defence institutions, including with equipment and financial support. Allies have also provided training for tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian forces have also developed their capabilities by participation in NATO exercises and operations.”

Under President Vladimir Zelensky, Kiev has enacted a series of laws aimed at ‘de-russification’. As a consequence, Russian books and even Russian music have been banned, and only books in Ukrainian, or “the indigenous languages of the European Union,” can be published in the country.

Zelensky is an acolyte of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF), the organization behind the ‘Great Reset’. According to Leon Kushner, a writer who was raised by Holocaust survivors from Ukraine:

“Since 2014 oligarchs run it mob style and chose the then actor Zelensky to be their presidential puppet. The WEF’s Klaus Schwab bragged about helping elect him and his equivalent Canadian puppet, Trudeau. Just about every rich and famous player has been to Ukraine. And came back with even more money. From Bill Gates to Joe Biden, from George Soros to the Clintons. They all know that Ukraine is open for business.”

Curiously, Australia’s total support for the Ukrainian government has now climbed to AU$790 million (US$520 million). This is the biggest contribution by a non-NATO nation, and more support than offered by some of the 32 bloc members.

The Biden administration in the US has sent hundreds of billions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine already.

If the goal is to prevent bloodshed, well, this is not the way to do it.

If, as speculated by some, there exists an oligarchical plan of massive human depopulation, then engineered wars are an ideal way to achieve that. It has happened before. In the First World War, 21.5 million died, of which 13 million were civilians. The civilian deaths were largely caused by starvation, exposure, disease, military encounters, and massacres. In the Second World War, 40-50 million died, the largest of any war.

Currently, we are seeing the advanced stages of just this, as the US and its NATO allies have been maneuvering for many years for a world war with Russia. They yell that it is to protect ‘freedom and democracy’ as they extort the wealth of both the perceived victim and aggressor.

We need to wake up to these apocalyptic tactics of the western oligarchs and resist all their efforts to impose their destructive objectives on us.