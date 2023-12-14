icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin to hear out the nation’s questions at marathon event on Thursday
14 Dec, 2023 03:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin to hear out the nation’s questions at marathon event on Thursday

Unlike in previous years, the Russian president will be holding a Q&A session for both journalists and the public at once
Putin to hear out the nation’s questions at marathon event on Thursday
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions from Russians during the annual special program 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' on Russian TV channels and radio stations. ©  Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky

Russian President Vladimir Putin will answer questions from members of the press as well as the general public at an annual marathon Q&A session on Thursday.

The event combines two yearly question sessions that the Russian leader has been using to get feedback on his government’s policies. In previous years, the president held a large press conference with the media, as well as a separate discussion of pressing issues with ordinary Russians. His office has been experimenting with mixing the two formats since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon Moscow time (09:00 a.m. GMT) and is expected to last at least three hours.

The longest session in the past took almost five, but normally Putin aims at a four-hour benchmark. RT will be broadcasting the event in full and translate Putin’s answers in real time.

