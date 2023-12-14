Putin to hear out the nation’s questions at marathon event on Thursday

Unlike in previous years, the Russian president will be holding a Q&A session for both journalists and the public at once

Russian President Vladimir Putin will answer questions from members of the press as well as the general public at an annual marathon Q&A session on Thursday.

The event combines two yearly question sessions that the Russian leader has been using to get feedback on his government’s policies. In previous years, the president held a large press conference with the media, as well as a separate discussion of pressing issues with ordinary Russians. His office has been experimenting with mixing the two formats since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon Moscow time (09:00 a.m. GMT) and is expected to last at least three hours.

The longest session in the past took almost five, but normally Putin aims at a four-hour benchmark. RT will be broadcasting the event in full and translate Putin’s answers in real time.