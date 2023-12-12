icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Dec, 2023 10:18
Russian sociologist accused of justifying terrorism released

Social scientist and left-wing activist Boris Kagarlitsky has been fined and banned from administering websites
Russian sociologist accused of justifying terrorism released
Boris Kagarlitsky ©  Sputnik / Andrey Stenin

Russian sociologist and prominent left-wing activist Boris Kagarlitsky was released from custody by a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Russian media.

He had been in pre-trial detention since October 2022, having been accused of “publicly justifying terrorism” over a video about the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge, in which he stated that it was “understandable” that Kiev would want to destroy the structure.

Kagarlitsky distributed the clip through the Rabkor news agency, where he serves as editor-in-chief.

The prosecution demanded 5.5 years in prison for the defendant. The court ultimately found him guilty of making “calls for terrorism” but decided not to jail him, and instead issued the 64-year-old with a 600-thousand-ruble ($6,660) fine, and banned him from administering internet sites for two years.

Kagarlitsky is well known as a sociologist, left-wing theorist and lecturer at the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences. He was arrested in July after releasing the video on the Crimean Bridge bombing. 

In October 2022, in one of its first major attacks on the structure – which connects southern Russia with the peninsula – Ukraine detonated a truck bomb, killing four people and causing a partial collapse of the road section and a fire on the parallel railway span.

Prosecutors have insisted that Kagarlitsky “discredited the state authorities,” stating that a psychological and linguistic examination of his video had found that it contained an “acknowledgement of the ideology of carrying out an explosion in order to discredit government authorities.”

Kagarlitsky had previously also been included by the Russian Justice Ministry on its list of “foreign agents,” while Rosfinmonitoring – an agency which oversees financial translations to combat money laundering and criminal financing – put the political scientist on its register of extremists and terrorists.

In October, during a speech at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Clublin in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked by a Canadian academic to look into Kagarlitsky’s case.

The Russian leader stated that he “doesn’t really know who this Kagarlitsky is” but promised to examine the situation and give a response. He has since made no public statements regarding the sociologist and the criminal case.

'The Holodomor': How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth
'The Holodomor': How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth
'I thought it would be my last day': Wars made these villages 'switch sides'
'I thought it would be my last day': Wars made these villages 'switch sides'
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?

