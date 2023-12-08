icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian athletes allowed to compete at 2024 Olympics
8 Dec, 2023 17:21
HomeRussia & FSU

Ex-Russian president backs Putin reelection bid

Dmitry Medvedev has said the incumbent leader must continue in his role
Ex-Russian president backs Putin reelection bid
Former Russian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev ©  Mikhail Tereshchenko;  RIA Novosti

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that he will run for office again next year is a “logical” move considering the current global situation, former Russian leader Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

Medvedev’s comments came after Putin officially announced earlier in the day that he would seek reelection in 2024.

In a statement provided to the media by his assistant, former President Medvedev stated that taking into account global circumstances and the “dramatic period” Russia is going through, Putin’s decision is “absolutely logical and correct.” 

“His work as president must be continued,” Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, was quoted as saying.

Russian 2024 presidential election to last three days READ MORE: Russian 2024 presidential election to last three days

Ahead of Putin’s confirmation that he would seek reelection, the Public Opinion Foundation released a poll on Thursday in which around 70% of Russians said he should run for another term in office. Some 15% said Putin should leave his post and take a senior government position, while 8% stated the 71-year-old should leave politics altogether.

The 2024 Russian presidential election is set to be held across a three-day vote from March 15 to March 17. The winner will be inaugurated in early May. If Putin wins, he will be elected for a fifth term at the helm of the country. He is currently serving his fourth term after victory in 2018, when he garnered over 76% of the vote. Putin also successfully ran in 2000, 2004, and 2012.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel?
‘Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel?
‘Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza slaughterhouse
0:00
25:37
The cost of EVs
0:00
25:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies