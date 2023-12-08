icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
IOC allows Russian athletes to compete at 2024 Paris Games
8 Dec, 2023 14:33
HomeRussia & FSU

IOC allows Russian athletes to compete at 2024 Paris Games

The country’s sportsmen and women will be permitted to compete under a neutral flag
IOC allows Russian athletes to compete at 2024 Paris Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games under neutral status.

According to a statement published on the IOC website on Friday, Individual Neutral Athletes – which the organization’s Executive Committee defines as athletes who hold a Russian or Belarusian passport – will be eligible to compete under set conditions, provided they have completed qualifying events.

The decision applies to individuals, and the IOC ruled that Russians and Belarusians will not be allowed to compete in team sports at the Games. Any athletes or support personnel who “actively support” Moscow’s military campaign against Ukraine will also be barred.
Likewise, athletes and support personnel who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will not be eligible for entry or competition.

Additionally, all AINs will have to meet anti-doping requirements established by international federations.

The IOC further noted that its sanctions on the Russian and Belarusian states and governments will remain in place for the Paris Games. This means that no flags, anthems, colors, or any other national identifications of the two countries will be allowed to be displayed ay any official venue or function at the event.

Russian and Belarussian government state officials will not be invited or accredited for the Games, the IOC wrote.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

’Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel?
’Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

’Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel?
’Rome Statute should be null and void’: Why is it so easy to accuse Russia but not Israel? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Gaza slaughterhouse
0:00
25:37
The cost of EVs
0:00
25:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies