IOC allows Russian athletes to compete at 2024 Paris Games

The country’s sportsmen and women will be permitted to compete under a neutral flag

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has ruled that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games under neutral status.

According to a statement published on the IOC website on Friday, Individual Neutral Athletes – which the organization’s Executive Committee defines as athletes who hold a Russian or Belarusian passport – will be eligible to compete under set conditions, provided they have completed qualifying events.

The decision applies to individuals, and the IOC ruled that Russians and Belarusians will not be allowed to compete in team sports at the Games. Any athletes or support personnel who “actively support” Moscow’s military campaign against Ukraine will also be barred.

Likewise, athletes and support personnel who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will not be eligible for entry or competition.

Additionally, all AINs will have to meet anti-doping requirements established by international federations.

The IOC further noted that its sanctions on the Russian and Belarusian states and governments will remain in place for the Paris Games. This means that no flags, anthems, colors, or any other national identifications of the two countries will be allowed to be displayed ay any official venue or function at the event.

Russian and Belarussian government state officials will not be invited or accredited for the Games, the IOC wrote.

