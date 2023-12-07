icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Dec, 2023 10:26
Ukrainian sabotage-op middleman arrested in Russia – FSB

The suspect was allegedly paid to get others to set fire to railway equipment across the country
Source: The FSB

An alleged middleman said to have been paid by Ukrainian special services to recruit others for acts of sabotage has been taken into custody, the Russian FSB security service reported on Thursday. He stands accused of organizing 15 attacks around the country, some of which were foiled.

The suspect was described as a resident of the western Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, and in his early 20s. The FSB released footage of officers arriving at the man’s home to arrest him.

Other parts of the video showed several arson attacks presumably filmed by the saboteurs as proof of work, as well as clips from their interrogations. In one scene, two young suspects, whose faces were blurred, can be heard confirming that they realized they were acting in Ukraine’s interest.

The FSB said five of the 15 attacks were stopped by the law enforcement. A total of 10 perpetrators have been taken into custody on related charges, the statement added. The sabotage campaign targeted “communication and transport infrastructure” – including railway equipment, judging by the arson videos.

Separately, the suspect in Kaliningrad allegedly delivered classified information to his Ukrainian handler about a local military base where he used to serve, the FSB stated. He has been charged with treason and facilitation of sabotage. Either crime can be punished by a life sentence.

Last week, Russian law enforcement agencies arrested a man accused of acting on behalf of Ukraine to derail a train in a ”terrorist act” in the western part of the country in November. Nineteen freight cars carrying mineral fertilizer were derailed in Ryazan Region, around 200km southeast of Moscow. The suspect, who has dual Russian-Italian citizenship, was also allegedly involved in a drone attack on a military airfield during the summer.

READ MORE: Dual Italian citizen in ‘Ukrainian terrorist train attack’ detained – Moscow

Top stories

RT Features

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE

