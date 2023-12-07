Parliament sets official date for Russian presidential election

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FILE PHOTO. The upper chamber of the Russian parliament. © Sputnik / The Press Service of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation

The upper house of the Russian parliament has set March 17, 2024 as the official date for the next presidential election. On Friday, the Central Election Commission will hold its first official meeting on the organization of the election, according to the head of the commission, Ella Pamfilova.

“Decently conducted presidential elections” will in many ways guarantee the strengthening of Russia, Pamfilova said.

The speaker of the upper chamber of parliament, Valentina Matvienko, called the upcoming election “historic,” saying: “The success of our Russian response to the main challenges of the time depends first of all on these presidential elections.” She added that “the whole world obviously will be watching us. Because the Russian Federation today is one of the main architects of a just global future.”

President Vladimir Putin declined to comment earlier on the possibility of running for another term, saying he would return to the topic after the parliament decides when to schedule the vote.

“When the decision is made, the election will be announced, the date will be appointed, then we will talk,” Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in September.

In late November, the head of the Communist Party (CPRF), Gennady Zyuganov, said, “we will go to the elections,” but did not provide details regarding his own participation, noting that the party was “ready for the elections.”

The last presidential election in Russia was held in 2018. Candidates from the CPRF, LDPR, Russian People’s Union, Civic Initiatives, Communists of Russia, Yabloko, and the Party of Growth took part. 

Putin ran as a self-nominated candidate and received over 76% of the vote. Pavel Grudinin, the CPRF candidate, came in second with over 11%. 

Putin ran as a self-nominated candidate in 2000, 2004, and 2018. In 2012, he ran on the United Russia party ticket, as his successor, Dmitry Medvedev, did in 2008.

