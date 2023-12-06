Russia-UAE relations at all-time high – Putin

The president has described the Middle Eastern country as Moscow’s “main trade partner in the Arab world”

Relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are at an all-time high, President Vladimir Putin said during his state visit to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Speaking at a welcoming ceremony hosted by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Russian leader praised the thriving ties between the two countries in the business and energy domains.

“Today, thanks to your stance, our relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level,” Putin stated.

The Russian president described the UAE as Moscow’s “main trade partner in the Arab world,” noting that trade turnover between the pair had increased by 67% in 2022, and expressing hope that this trend would accelerate.

Putin further stated that the two countries are actively expanding industrial cooperation while being involved in several major joint oil and gas ventures. They also cooperate as part of the OPEC+ oil group, he added.

On the diplomatic front, the Russian leader remarked that the two sides would discuss current tensions around the world, in particular the Israel-Hamas war, but also the Ukraine conflict.

President Sheikh Mohamed described relations with Russia as “historic,” noting they are developing in numerous areas to the benefit of both nations.

The UAE has emerged as Russia’s key trade partner in the Middle East since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, which led to Western countries imposing unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow.

After his visit to the UAE, Putin is expected to hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh later on Wednesday. According to the Kremlin, the pair will discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, and investment areas, as well as regional and international issues.