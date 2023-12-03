icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Dec, 2023 12:19
Russia’s Su-25 jets strike Ukrainian targets (VIDEO)

The Defense Ministry has shown off its attack aircraft operating above the Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia’s Su-25 jets strike Ukrainian targets (VIDEO)
Russia’s Su-25 attack aircraft firing a missile at the Ukrainian positions. ©  Russia's Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of what it described as Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets striking Ukrainian forces amid the ongoing conflict.

The clip captured the attack aircraft operating in an undisclosed airspace in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said in a post on Telegram on Saturday.

The footage from several cameras placed aboard the planes shows the Su-25 firing missiles and making evasive maneuvers while flying at extremely low altitudes.

Also, on Sunday, one of the Telegram channels that report on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine posted another video depicting Su-25s.

According to the channel, the Russian attack aircraft were filmed from a drone while performing a combat mission above the strategic town of Avdeevka, north of Donetsk.

©  Russia's Defense Ministry

Su-25s were introduced into the Soviet military in the mid-1970s and are still actively used by the Russian Aerospace Forces. Over the years, the plane, nicknamed the ‘grach’ (rook), has earned itself a reputation as one of the country’s most reliable attack aircraft.

It has two engines and an armored underside, which protects it from surface-to-air missiles. During the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, there have been several reports of Su-25s making it back to base despite suffering heavy damage, including losing an engine.

