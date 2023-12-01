icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Dec, 2023 15:50
Blinken and Borrell ‘chickened out’ of talking to Russia – Lavrov

The two Western officials did not want to discuss Moscow’s diplomats being denied access to international events, the foreign minister said
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Skopje, North Macedonia. ©  Sputnik

Top US and EU diplomats who left the summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) early were simply too afraid to engage in a frank and substantive dialogue with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. 

Speaking at a press conference in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Friday after the OSCE Ministerial Council, Lavrov accused Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited the summit, but left before his arrival, of “fleeing.”

He also suggested that some local newspapers were trying to cast a shadow over Russia by publishing a photo of the summit’s participants with the Russian foreign minister conspicuously absent, in an apparent effort to convince the public that Moscow was isolated over the Ukraine conflict. 

However, Lavrov explained that the picture was taken before the official opening of the summit, stressing that photos published on the next day showed all the participating countries, including Russia, in their rightful places.

Ukraine peace ‘takes two to tango’ – Lavrov
Ukraine peace ‘takes two to tango’ – Lavrov

The minister went on to point out that neither the Ukrainian foreign minister nor his counterparts from Poland and the Baltic states were present at the meeting: “I believe both Blinken and [top EU diplomat Josep] Borrell left as well. They might say that they are emphasizing their intention to isolate Russia, but I think they are just afraid, scared of an honest conversation with facts at hand.”

Lavrov went on to suggest that his counterparts were trying to avoid talking about Western “shenanigans” aimed at denying Russian diplomats access to various international events, including UN and UNESCO meetings.

The OSCE summit was boycotted by Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, arguing in a joint statement that Lavrov’s presence “risks legitimizing aggressor Russia as a rightful member of our community of free nations.” Poland soon joined in, with  Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek saying that Warsaw could not ignore the fact that Lavrov “will be present at the table of the organization that is supposed to build peace and security in Europe.”

Nevertheless, Lavrov had several high-level meetings on the sidelines of the summit. He also delivered an address to the OSCE, warning that the organization is in a “deplorable state” and “on the brink of the abyss” due to “short-sighted” choices by Western states.

