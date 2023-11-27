icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2023 23:56
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine hints at new conscription scheme

Contracts with recruiters would reportedly entice the reluctant to enlist
Ukraine hints at new conscription scheme
File photo: Training of mobilized Ukrainian infantrymen, November 2023. ©  Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kiev has signed contracts with two private recruitment companies in order to appeal to draft-dodgers, the Guardian reported on Monday, citing Aleksey Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday that a “comprehensive” overhaul of mobilization rules will be announced this week. Danilov’s disclosure appears to be only a part of the broader strategy to address the manpower shortages due to heavy losses in this year’s battles.

“Some people are scared, scared to die, scared to shoot, but it doesn’t mean they can’t be involved in other activities,” Danilov told the UK outlet. 

According to him, the military will work with two private recruiters to identify people with specific skills and persuade skilled Ukrainians to enlist and help the military.

“The mobilization will become more flexible, those specialities that are required will be announced, and people will be volunteering for a concrete position,” Danilov said. “For example, they need welders or mechanics and so on.”

Zelensky flags new military conscription drive
Read more
Zelensky flags new military conscription drive

An anonymous source at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told the Guardian that contracts have already been signed with several private companies, but would not disclose more details.

According to the UK outlet, conscripted Ukrainians “get a few weeks of training” before they are sent to the front, amid the fighting many Ukrainian outlets have described as a “meat-grinder.” At least 20,000 men have fled the country and another 21,000 tried to do so but got caught, the BBC reported earlier this month. 

Kiev has been hard-pressed to make up the manpower lost in the four-month counteroffensive on the Zaporozhye front, which Russia has estimated at over 90,000. Several brigades mauled in the attempted attack have since been redeployed to defend against Russian advances.

In early August, Zelensky fired all the heads of regional conscription offices, citing widespread corruption. Ukrainian security services alleged a criminal ring that conspired to sell fake medical exemptions for thousands of dollars apiece.

Last week, Russian intelligence said that the West has been pressuring Zelensky to reform the draft by expanding the mobilization to more women, as well as men aged 17-70. Kiev has neither confirmed nor denied these claims. Danilov acknowledged the manpower problem but said Russian “propaganda” was blowing it out of proportion.

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Almost 1 billion people are starving: Why is world hunger spiraling out of control?
0:00
28:10
CrossTalk Bullhorns: After ceasefire?
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies