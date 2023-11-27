icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2023 13:00
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine’s largest flag destroyed (VIDEO)

The 16-meter banner was torn in half by strong winds, officials in Kiev have said
Ukraine’s largest flag destroyed (VIDEO)
Ukraine's largest flag seen torn by the wind ©  Telegram;  kievreal1

A storm in Kiev has torn Ukraine’s largest flag in half, city officials reported on Monday. The national symbol was damaged despite being lowered to half-mast in an attempt to protect it from the strong winds. 

Officials in the Ukrainian capital announced on Telegram that the damaged section of the banner, which was the country’s largest hanging flag, had already been removed from the mast. They promised a new flag would be raised as soon as the weather permits. 

The flagpole and the flag itself are the largest in Ukraine, with the mast standing 90 meters tall and weighing as much as 32 tons. The banner measures 16 meters by 24 meters. 

Social media users have also posted images of the torn flag, which can be seen dangling on the mast, apparently torn at the seam between its yellow and blue sections. 

Crimea declares ‘state of emergency’ (VIDEOS)
Read more
Crimea declares ‘state of emergency’ (VIDEOS)

A severe snowstorm covered Ukraine on Monday, leaving over 2,000 settlements without power and forcing the closure of over a dozen motorways, according to authorities. 

Along the Black Sea, high winds have also caused significant damage in Russia’s Republic of Crimea. Local authorities declared a state of emergency as nearly 500,000 people have been left without power. 

The “once in a century” storm saw winds of up to 144 kph tear through the peninsula on Sunday, leaving at least one person dead and up to 10 residents injured. It also caused the deaths of some 500 marine animals at an aquarium in the port city of Sevastopol.

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Almost 1 billion people are starving: Why is world hunger spiraling out of control?
0:00
28:10
CrossTalk Bullhorns: After Ceasefire?
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies