26 Nov, 2023 22:53
Crimea hit by severe storm (VIDEOS)

Local officials warned on Sunday night the worst has yet to come
©  Telegram

Powerful winds and heavy rain battered the Crimean Peninsula on Saturday, knocking down trees, ripping off roofs, and leaving nearly half a million residents without power. Water supply interruptions have also been reported in multiple settlements.

Storm tides caused flooding in several communities along the southwestern shore of the peninsula,  including the Black Sea resort city of Yevpatoria, where rescuers helped evacuate some 142 people. Parts of the highway between the towns of Saki and Yevpatoria have been flooded resulting in road closure.

At least three people were injured and hospitalized, as of Sunday night. The storm also caused damage to 23 houses and 17 vehicles, while dozens of trees and billboards were knocked down.

According to weather forecasts, the peak of the storm is still ahead, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said following an emergency meeting.

“Overnight temperatures may be sub-zero, so we are starting to pave the roads in the most difficult places,” he said on his Telegram, adding that rescue services will continue to work throughout the night.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) first announced a storm warning in Crimea due to the Mediterranean cyclone on Thursday, with the peak of the storm expected to hit early Monday morning.

Local authorities in Crime declared a day off on Monday, urging residents to stay home and let the emergency services deal with the crisis.

