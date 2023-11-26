icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Nov, 2023 10:00
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine needs 'three victories’ in the West - Zelensky

Kiev has to work out issues with US Congress and EU to keep getting aid, the Ukrainian president says
Ukraine needs 'three victories’ in the West - Zelensky
Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky during a press conference in Kiev on November 24, 2023 ©  Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Kiev needs to achieve “three victories” abroad to maintain the support of its allies, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said during a press conference on Friday. Among the challenges he listed were the approval of large aid packages from the US and the EU.

The Ukrainian president accused Russia of “exploiting various challenges in the world” to “divert attention from any assistance” to his country, adding that “responsible states” are doing everything they can to return that focus.

“We need three victories. The first is with Congress. It's a challenge. It's not easy,” Zelensky said, noting that Kiev must do everything to secure aid.

According to him, the second issue is the €50 billion in aid from the EU, which has not yet been approved. “Not everyone in the EU is ready to support this package today. Our task is to make sure everyone supports this package,” the president stated.

Ukrainians must ‘grow up’ – security chief
Read more
Ukrainians must ‘grow up’ – security chief

The last important task is the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine’s EU membership, Zelensky said, calling it “a significant motivational step.”

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden’s administration failed to push a $105 billion spending package through Congress, with much of that money intended for Kiev. Instead, the president had to sign a stopgap funding plan excluding Ukraine assistance to avert a government shutdown.

At about the same time, the EU’s €50 billion package of loans and grants was not accepted, as some member states, such as Hungary, expressed skepticism about further funding Kiev.

As for the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, according to Reuters, Brussels could postpone formal membership talks, which were scheduled for December, until March 2024, as some leaders have proposed to return to the issue after the European Commission had a chance to assess whether Kiev has met all the necessary conditions.

READ MORE: Zelensky flags new military conscription drive

Kiev’s troops continue to suffer significant losses on the front line. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the Ukrainian army has lost more than 13,700 troops and approximately 1,800 tanks and other heavy weaponry since the beginning of November alone. As of the end of October, Moscow estimates that Kiev has suffered over 90,000 casualties since the beginning of the June counteroffensive.

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France 
Ages of terror: Here’s why Africans hate France  FEATURE
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea?
Israeli billions, Mossad and Houthi revenge: Why was a cargo ship seized in the Red Sea? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fight, flight, freeze? Geoffrey Roberts, Emeritus Professor of History at University College Cork
0:00
31:34
Israel’s Gaza bloodbath: will it spark a global energy crisis? (Energy Intelligence’s Abhi Rajendran)
0:00
28:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies